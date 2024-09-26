India elected to GlobE Steering Committee

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, India has secured a seat on the 15-member GlobE Steering Committee following a multistage voting process during the GlobE Plenary session held Thursday in Beijing. This election marks a critical moment for India’s role in the global fight against corruption and asset recovery.



As part of the committee, India will contribute its extensive experience and expertise in combating corruption to the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network). The network, a G20 initiative launched on June 3, 2021, at the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption (UNGASS), now comprises 121 member countries and 219 anti-corruption authorities.

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) serves as the central authority for the GlobE Network, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) representing the country’s member agencies. Through this platform, India will collaborate with global partners to enhance international cooperation, share best practices and develop strategies aimed at combating cross-border financial crimes and corruption.

India’s election to this key leadership role underscores its ongoing commitment to global anti-corruption initiatives.