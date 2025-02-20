India-Egypt joint special forces exercise underway in Bikaner
Jaipur: Indian and Egyptian troops are undergoing rigorous combat conditioning and tactical training under the ongoing joint special forces exercise Cyclone-III at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, officials said on Wednesday.
The military drill is aimed at strengthening joint operational capabilities, defence spokesperson Col Amitabh Sharma said in a release.
The third edition of 14-day exercise, which started on February 10, includes joint training on close quarter battle (CQB) drills, survival techniques, demolition training and combat medical skills, among others, he said.
“High-intensity drills being carried out in the exercise have been designed to enhance the soldiers’ ability to respond effectively to complex operational scenarios, particularly in desert and semi-desert terrain,” the spokesperson added.
The exercise also provides a unique opportunity to showcase India’s indigenous defence capabilities.