India-Egypt joint special forces exercise underway in Bikaner

Jaipur: Indian and Egyptian troops are undergoing rigorous combat conditioning and tactical training under the ongoing joint special forces exercise Cyclone-III at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, officials said on Wednesday.

The military drill is aimed at strengthening joint operational capabilities, defence spokesperson Col Amitabh Sharma said in a release.

The third edition of 14-day exercise, which started on February 10, includes joint training on close quarter battle (CQB) drills, survival techniques, demolition training and combat medical skills, among others, he said.

“High-intensity drills being carried out in the exercise have been designed to enhance the soldiers’ ability to respond effectively to complex operational scenarios, particularly in desert and semi-desert terrain,” the spokesperson added.

The exercise also provides a unique opportunity to showcase India’s indigenous defence capabilities.