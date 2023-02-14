India doesn’t believe in giving sermons to countries: Rajnath

Bengaluru: India does not believe in giving “sermons or cut-and-dried” solutions to countries in need of assistance and holds that nations with superior military powers do not have the right to dictate solutions to others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday in an apparent reference to China’s assertive behaviour.



In an address to his counterparts and deputy defence ministers from around 30 countries at Aero India, Singh said India has always stood for a rules-based global order in which the primordial instinct of “might being right” is replaced by fairness, respect and equality amongst all sovereign nations.

Without naming China or any other country, Singh said the “top-down approach” towards solving problems has never been sustainable, adding often it leads to “debt trap, reaction from the local population and conflict.”

While referring to India’s emphasis on collective approach, Singh talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic originated in “one country” and how in no time, it had a devastating impact on the whole world, adding the crisis once again underscored the point that “we are all in the same boat and we either sink or swim together.”

In the conclave named SPEED (Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence), Singh also called for united efforts to counter pressing challenges like terrorism and said collective security has become “sine-qua non” for overall development and prosperity of nations.

To counter the security threats, Singh underlined the need for devising new strategies, adding India does not believe in dealing with such security issues in the “old paternalistic or the neo-colonial paradigms”.

“We consider all nations as equal partners. That is why, we do not believe in imposing external or supra-national solutions to a country’s internal problems,” he said.

“We do not believe in giving sermons or cut-and-dried solutions, which do not respect the national values and constraints of the countries in need of assistance. Rather, we support the capacity building of our partner countries, so that they may chart out their own destiny,” he added.