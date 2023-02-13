‘India does not want to remain as military assembly workshop’

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday conveyed to the top honchos of Indian and global aerospace majors that India does not want to remain an “assembly workshop” for military platforms and asserted that it now aims to produce cutting-edge defence hardware. Singh made the remarks while addressing a “CEOs’ Roundtable” at the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yelahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.



In his address, the defence minister called upon the industry leaders to support India’s aspirations to become a leading manufacturer of key military platforms and equipment using critical technologies, in sync with the country’s policy of attaining self-reliance in defence production. Around 70 top executives of various companies attended the roundtable.

Assuring the industry leaders of all necessary support for doing business in India, Singh said the government-industry partnership is based on equality and mutual trust.

He stressed that indigenisation is the mantra for today’s India, unlike in the past when import was the default option. He also extended the government’s full support towards removing “obstacles” and facilitating businesses.

The five-day Aero India, considered Asia’s biggest aerospace event, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

At the roundtable, Singh said India does not want to remain just an “assembly workshop” and is looking to engage with friendly countries in defence and security, based on sharing expertise and capabilities, in accordance with the prime minister’s “Make in India, Make for the World” vision.

He told the industry leaders that the government is open to new ideas.