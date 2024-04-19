India delivers first batch of BrahMos missiles to Philippines

New Delhi: India on Friday delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, in reflection of the growing military ties between the two countries amid China’s military muscle-flexing in the South China Sea.



The supplies came over two years India signed a USD 375 million deal with the Southeast Asian nation to supply the weapon systems.

A C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) transported the missile and the launchers to the Philippines for the country’s marine forces, official sources said. Under the January 2022 deal, India will supply three batteries of the missiles, their launchers and related equipment.