India contributes 15% to global potato output, surpasses China: Himachal Governor Shukla

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla lauded the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Shimla, for its vital role in making potatoes India’s leading vegetable crop. Potatoes now represent about 28 per cent of the country’s total vegetable production, making India the world’s second-largest potato producer, after China. India contributes approximately 15 per cent to the global potato output. In the fiscal year 2022-23, India’s potato export value hit a record high, exceeding Rs 20 billion, Shukla said on Tuesday.



Shukla was speaking as the chief guest on the 76th Foundation Day of the Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI), Shimla. He emphasised the importance of CPRI’s continuous research and innovation in keeping India a top potato producer, adapting to climate change, and enhancing the potato cultivation value chain.

The governor highlighted that crop diversification could be crucial for ensuring food and nutrition security for India’s growing population. Potatoes are grown on about 14,000 hectares in Himachal Pradesh, yielding around two lakh tonnes of produce. Although the yield is below the national average, the quality is excellent, providing farmers with a good income.

CPRI has been instrumental in developing blight-resistant potato varieties such as Kufri Himalini, Kufri Girdhari, and Kufri Karan. Over the past seven decades, there has been significant progress in potato cultivation and production. The governor congratulated the Institute for developing over 70 varieties and pioneering aeroponic methods to produce virus-free seed potatoes. He praised the Institute’s efforts in conserving the genetic resources and techniques vital for potato farming.

Shukla also commended the Institute for securing more than 25 patents but expressed concern over the declining interest of farmers in potato cultivation in the state. He urged scientists to research and address the issues causing this trend.