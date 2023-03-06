‘India consistently trying to reduce dependence on foreign countries’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that life-savers like medicines, vaccines and medical devices were weaponised when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, and asserted that his government has been consistently trying to minimise India’s dependence on foreign countries in the health sector.



Addressing a post-budget webinar on ‘Health and Medical Research’, Modi said India’s health sector was marred by a lack of integrated approach and long-term vision for decades after Independence but his government has not confined it to the health ministry alone and has dealt with it with the “whole of government” outlook.

Our entrepreneurs should ensure India doesn’t have to import any technology and becomes self-reliant, he said, highlighting various measures taken by his government to boost entrepreneurship in the field.

“Today the market size of the pharma sector is 4 lakh crore. It can be worth 10 lakh crore with proper coordination between the private sector and academia,” he said.

Noting that the pandemic tested even prosperous nations, he said as the pandemic focused global attention on health, India went a step further and focused on wellness.

“That is why we have put forward a vision before the world - ‘One Earth One Health’. This involves holistic healthcare for all creatures -humans, animals or plants,” he said.

The prime minister said “making treatment affordable has been a top priority of our government” and through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, about Rs 80,000 crore of poor patients was saved.

Noting that March 7 is observed as Jan Aushadhi Diwas, the prime minister pointed out that affordable medicines through 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have saved about Rs 20,000 crore of the poor and middle class.

These two schemes have saved one lakh crore rupees of citizens, he observed.

Underlining the importance of a strong health infrastructure for the treatment of serious ailments, he said more than 1.5 lakh health centres are being developed in close proximity of residential areas. Facilities for screening serious ailments like diabetes, cancer and heart-related issues will also be available at these centres.

The prime minister said critical health infrastructure is being made accessible in small towns and villages under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission which is not only giving rise to new hospitals but it is also creating a new and complete health ecosystem.

As a result, Modi noted that many opportunities are being created for health entrepreneurs, investors and professionals.