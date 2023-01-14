India committed to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027: Health Min Mandaviya

New Delhi: Stressing that Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) is not a neglected disease for India as may be the case in some other countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday that India is committed to eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027 three years ahead of the global target in a mission mode through the five-pronged roadmap.



As per the health ministry report, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, and Bihar account for about 60 per cent of Lymphedema cases in India.

While inaugurating the national symposium on India’s roadmap to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis, Mandaviya reiterated India’s commitment towards the target of eradicating the disease from the country by the end of 2027.

As per the health ministry’s five-pronged strategy, multi-drug administration (MDA) will be held twice a year in synchronisation with National Deworming Day on February 10 and August 10, the minister said.

The other aspects of the strategy include early diagnosis and treatment; engagement of medical colleges for strengthening morbidity management and disability services; integrated vector control with multi-sectoral coordinated efforts; inter-sectoral convergence with allied departments and ministries; leveraging existing digital platforms for lymphatic filariasis and exploring alternative diagnostics.

Mandaviya called for the “right synergy of governmental action and societal improvement” while highlighting that 133 districts across 20 states and Union Territories provide anti-filarial drugs for free.

The Enhanced Strategies for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis launched at the national symposium will serve as a precursor to the launch of the pan-India MDA Campaign in mission mode on February 10 this year, he said.

The ministry will “observe this day with necessary mass visibility campaigns at the national, state, district, sub-district and block levels to ensure that no one is left behind when it comes to accessing LF preventing drugs”, Mandaviya added.

“In India, Filariasis is mostly caused by Wuchereria Bancrofti that spreads through mosquitoes as a vector and the disease is prevalent in rural as well as urban areas,” said Dr Sharwari Dabhade Dua.

Dua further added that an annual single dose administered with Ivermectin and Albendazole reduces the microfilaria in blood and mass drug administration can put a check on its spread in endemic areas.