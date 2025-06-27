'India closely watching developments in West Asia amid Iran-Israel ceasefire'

New Delhi: India reiterated its firm position on countering terrorism with Defence minister Rajnath Singh delivering a robust intervention at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting on Thursday. The meeting, without a joint statement as there was no consensus, had India pushing for clear words on terrorism. This reportedly was opposed by one of the member states.

Though the lack of a consensus ensured the final document could not be adopted, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted India’s determination to place terrorism at the forefront of the regional security debate.

“Our Defence Minister clearly articulated India’s concerns. There was no consensus on certain issues, including terrorism, hence the joint statement could not be adopted. But India’s position is clear: terrorism in all its forms must be opposed collectively,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

On West Asia affairs, India is watching developments closely since the Iran-Israel ceasefire. Jaiswal gave a detailed report on Operation Sindhu—India’s evacuation operation launched after the outbreak of hostilities.

Since its commencement on June 18, the operation has flown out 3,426 Indian citizens from Iran, along with 11 OCI cardholders, 9 Nepalis, 4 Sri Lankan citizens, and a single Iranian citizen who is married to an Indian citizen, the government has confirmed. The evacuations were done via 15 flights from Mashhad, Yerevan, and Ashgabat. The last flight from Armenia was due to arrive Thursday night, bringing the evacuations from Iran to a close.

MEA spokesperson also told the media personnel that 818 Indian citizens were evacuated to safety from Israel in four flights via Egypt and Jordan because of Israeli airspace restrictions. With the ceasefire now firmly in place, the government is reviewing whether there is any necessity for further evacuations. “We are taking stock of the situation on ground and evaluating if Operation Sindhu has to go on,” Jaiswal had stated.

On the diplomatic side, India also explained its position on the joint statement of the BRICS, terming Iranian military strikes as a violation of international law.

India too reacted to recent changes in the US travel warnings. “The US advisory is still at Level 2, which has been the position for a few years now. The advisories are derived from the judgment of each country,” said Jaiswal, ensuring that India’s rating has not been downgraded. In economic diplomacy, the government affirmed that discussions with ASEAN regarding the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) are on track. “We are in consultation with our ASEAN counterparts. It is our hope and expectation that it will be concluded soon,” said the MEA spokesperson.

On India-Canada relations, particularly in the wake of the impending legal proceedings related to the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India was careful but assertive. “The matter is before the judiciary. Our talks between the Prime Ministers were encouraging, and both sides reaffirmed the importance of an equilibrium-based and constructive relationship.”. We are eager for increased cooperation on energy, mobility, trade, and education,” Jaiswal said.

Restoring High Commissioners in Ottawa and New Delhi is still on the table, following an agreement reached jointly during the G7 Summit in Alberta.

The government also spoke out on allegations of the demolition of a Durga temple in Dhaka’s Khilkhet under pressure from extremists. “We are shocked by the repeated attacks on Hindu institutions in Bangladesh. The interim government needs to provide security for religious minorities, their properties, and institutions,” Jaiswal said, criticising Dhaka for its inability to stop the destruction.

On Iran’s nuclear programme and Israel’s recent strikes on scientific and nuclear targets, India expressed its concern once again. “We are very concerned about attacks on nuclear installations. We welcome the ceasefire. We are monitoring IAEA news closely. Till now, there are no indications of significant radiation danger. We request a return to diplomacy and dialogue,” the MEA spokesperson further added.