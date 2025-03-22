India close to getting indigenous anti-drone solution: Shah in RS

New Delhi: India is very close to getting a complete anti-drone solution, and it will be achieved within six months, Union Home minister Amit Shah informed the

Rajya Sabha on Friday.

“We are very close to getting a complete anti-drone solution. We have had six experiments, I am hopeful within six-months we will have an indigenous anti-drone solution, a symbol of Make in India,” he said, replying during a debate.

The Minister said drones are also being used to track poppy cultivation. “We used drones, satellites and modern technology to destroy opium cultivation,” he said.