India close to getting indigenous anti-drone solution: Shah in RS
New Delhi: India is very close to getting a complete anti-drone solution, and it will be achieved within six months, Union Home minister Amit Shah informed the
Rajya Sabha on Friday.
“We are very close to getting a complete anti-drone solution. We have had six experiments, I am hopeful within six-months we will have an indigenous anti-drone solution, a symbol of Make in India,” he said, replying during a debate.
The Minister said drones are also being used to track poppy cultivation. “We used drones, satellites and modern technology to destroy opium cultivation,” he said.
