MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > India close to getting indigenous anti-drone solution: Shah in RS
Nation

India close to getting indigenous anti-drone solution: Shah in RS

BY MPost22 March 2025 12:05 AM IST

New Delhi: India is very close to getting a complete anti-drone solution, and it will be achieved within six months, Union Home minister Amit Shah informed the

Rajya Sabha on Friday.

“We are very close to getting a complete anti-drone solution. We have had six experiments, I am hopeful within six-months we will have an indigenous anti-drone solution, a symbol of Make in India,” he said, replying during a debate.

The Minister said drones are also being used to track poppy cultivation. “We used drones, satellites and modern technology to destroy opium cultivation,” he said.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X