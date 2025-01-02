India celebrates NY with fervour

New Delhi: Large crowds flocked to shopping malls, entertainment centres and tourist spots and many visited the places of worship as people across the country celebrated the New Year on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and chief ministers of several states extended New Year greetings to people and wished for prosperity and harmony.

In the national Capital, several roads, especially near the India Gate and Connaught Place, witnessed massive traffic snarls and serpentine queues formed at key metro stations on the New Year’s Day.

Other key spots attracting large crowds included

Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, Prachin Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place, Akshardham temple, and Jhandewalan temple.

According to a police officer, their main focus was on India Gate, Ashoka Road, Hanuman Mandir and Connaught Place.

Kajal, who visited Qutub Minar with her family on New Year’s Day, expressed her frustration after waiting for over an hour to get entry tickets. “After waiting for so long, all our excitement has faded,” she said.

The famous markets in Delhi also witnessed a large number of shoppers.

In Maharashtra, the Mumbai police penalised more than 23,000 motorists for violating rules, driving drunk, and obstructing traffic during the New Year celebrations.

While traffic police penalised 17,800 vehicles and collected Rs 89,19,750 fine via e-challans, city police fined 5,670 motorists.

A large number of people assembled at prominent places in Mumbai, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, and Juhu Chowpatty, to ring in the New Year.

In his greeting, Prime Minister Modi hoped the new year brings “new opportunities, success and endless joy”.

“Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity,” he said on X.

Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also invoked the Constitution in their new year wishes urging everyone to remain loyal to it and nurture democratic values with resolve to keep nation first.

President Murmu asked the people to renew commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world.

“Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! May the year 2025 bring joy, harmony and prosperity to all! On this occasion, let us renew our commitment to work together for creating a brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future for India and the world,” she said in a post on X.

People across the country thronged temples and other places of worship to seek

blessings of god on the New Year’s Day.

In West Bengal, people visited popular tourist spots and religious places across the state.

Park Street, Victoria Memorial Hall, Alipore Zoo, Nicco Park and Eco Park in and around Kolkata attracted revellers of all age groups.

The ‘Kalpataru Utsav’ held at Kashipur Mutt near Kolkata also added a spiritual dimension to the New Year festivities. The event commemorates January 1, 1886 when, followers of Ramakrishna Paramhansa believe that he revealed himself to be an Avatar.

Lakhs of devotees also queued at Dakshineswar Kali Temple during the day. Tarapith Temple in Birbhum district also witnessed a massive turnout of devotees.

In Odisha, lakhs of people visited the 12th century Jagannath temple in Puri to seek blessings of the sibling deities -Lord Balabhadra, Devi

Subhdra and Lord Jagannath.

More than a kilometre-long queue of devotees was seen on the Grand Road leading to the temple from Market Chhak to Singha Dwar (Lion’s Gate) of the temple.

“Puri Police is dedicated to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all pilgrims,” said Puri SP Vineeth Agarwal.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said that keeping in view the ever-growing size of the crowd, the temple gate was opened at 1.05 am on Wednesday and devotees are having darshan of the sibling deities since then.

In Telangana, temples in Hyderabad and other places of worship witnessed heavy rush as people welcomed the New Year with hope and enthusiasm.