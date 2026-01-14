India celebrates 15-yr milestone in polio elimination

New Delhi: Tuesday marked a historic milestone in India’s public health journey as the country completed 15 years since its last reported case of wild poliovirus.

India’s transition from a polio hotspot to a global leader in immunisation is being hailed by experts as a triumph of political will and community-level execution.

In 2009, India accounted for 741 polio cases, representing 60 per cent of the global burden at the time. However, through an unprecedented scale-up of resources, the country reported zero cases in under two years. The last case was reported in 2011.

“Fifteen years after India recorded its last polio case, we are reminded of the extraordinary effort it took to reach this point. Frontline workers built trust in every community and the country delivered vaccines at a scale few thought possible,” said Naveen Thacker, executive director of the International Paediatric Association and a recipient of the Goalkeeper Champion Award 2025.

He added that this commitment shows that eradication is achievable even under the most-challenging conditions.

The success of the campaign relied on a massive annual mobilisation where approximately 100 crore doses of the polio vaccine were delivered to 17.2 crore children.

This was achieved despite significant hurdles, including a population exceeding 100 crore, poor sanitation and the difficulty of reaching remote communities.

“Our polio-free status reflects sustained vigilance, strong health systems and active community participation through a well-designed campaign strategy. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare continues to ensure that no child is missed by prioritising last-mile

immunisation, especially among mobile and high-risk populations. Frontline health workers and community partners play a vital role in building trust and addressing vaccine hesitancy,” the health ministry said.

These efforts are strengthened through technology-driven platforms, such as U-WIN, e-VIN and Safevac, which enhance planning, monitoring and service delivery.

“By integrating Jan Bhagidari with digital innovations, we remain firmly committed to sustain the polio-free status,” the ministry said.

Officials noted that the infrastructure built for polio, including high-quality disease surveillance and contact tracing, has now become the backbone of India’s broader health goals.

The country’s routine immunisation coverage has subsequently climbed to more than 93 per cent.

However, health experts have warned against complacency. While the wild poliovirus remains endemic in only two countries, variant poliovirus outbreaks continue to emerge globally in areas with low immunisation coverage. These “variant” cases occur when the weakened vaccine virus circulates in under-immunised populations and evolves.

India is now playing a critical role in the final push for global eradication. Hyderabad-based Biological E is one of the only two manufacturers in the world producing the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), a key tool in controlling these variant outbreaks.

“Immunisation remains our strongest protection for every child. This milestone should inspire the world to push forward and finish the job against polio everywhere,” Thacker said.

Since 2011, India has maintained its polio-free status through regular national and sub-national immunisation Days, mobilising

hundreds of thousands of volunteers to ensure that every child under the age of five is protected.

The officials emphasised that India is well-positioned to support other countries by deploying technical experts and sharing operational

strategies to ensure a polio-free world.