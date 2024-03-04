‘India cannot afford to remain dependent on defence imports’

NEW DELHI: A huge country like India cannot remain dependent on import of military hardware as such dependency can be “fatal” for its strategic autonomy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, showcasing the Modi government’s priority for boosting domestic manufacturing.



In an address at a conference, Singh, without elaborating, also said that India had to face “trouble” in “difficult times” in the past due to its reliance on defence imports.

He said the annual volume of domestic defence production has crossed the record figure of Rs 1 lakh crore which was nearly Rs 44,000 crore around 2014.

“We will be able to maintain strategic autonomy only when arms and equipment are made in our own country, by our own people. We worked towards this, and we also saw positive results,” Singh said.

“While around 2014, our domestic defence production was around Rs 44,000 crore, today our domestic defence production has crossed the record figure of Rs 1 lakh crore, and it is continuously growing,” he said at the ‘DefConnect 2024’ conference.

The defence minister said India cannot afford to remain dependent on imports in any important sector.