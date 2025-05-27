India calls upon BRICS to forge cultural ecosystem that celebrates diversity

New Delhi: India on Monday called upon BRICS to lead not just geopolitically, but also civilisationally, forging a “cultural ecosystem” that celebrates diversity, deepens humanity and anchors progress in shared values.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in his address at the BRICS Culture Ministers’ Meeting in Brazil, where he represented the country. Brazil is currently the chair of the influential grouping.

In a post on X, the Union minister shared some of the broader contours of his address, and some photos.

At the key meeting being hosted in Brasilia, Shekhawat he also “raised concern over the illicit online trade of cultural property and welcomed Brazil’s focus on restitution -- a cause close to the Global South’s civilisational soul”.

BRICS’ other members include Russia, India, China and South Africa.

This year’s meeting will focus on “strengthening cultural cooperation, enhancing institutional collaboration, and developing joint cultural projects aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural diversity of the BRICS nations,” the Indian Culture Ministry said on May 24.

“Addressed the gathering of BRICS Culture Ministers in Brazil today -- to reaffirm India’s commitment to cultural cooperation rooted in justice, innovation, and heritage. From championing the creative economy as a driver of inclusive growth, to advocating ethical AI, stronger digital safeguards, and climate resilience through indigenous wisdom -- India placed culture at the heart of sustainable development,” the Union minister said in his post on X. Shekhawat said that he “called upon BRICS to lead not just geopolitically, but civilisationally -- forging a cultural ecosystem that celebrates diversity, deepens humanity, and anchors progress in shared values”.

In his post, he also mentioned that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, “India has reclaimed 642 heritage objects since 2014 -- not merely returns, but acts of justice that restore memory, dignity, and multilateral trust”.

‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’ -- development and heritage must walk together. India, led by PM Modi, stands ready to walk this journey with all BRICS partners,” he said in the post.

The Indian Culture Ministry in its May 24 statement said that the Union minister, at this forum was to highlight India’s “enduring commitment to cultural diplomacy”, heritage conservation and people-to-people exchanges”.

“India will advocate for enhanced multilateral collaboration and inclusive cultural growth through the BRICS framework,” it had said.