India calls for return of inclusive federal democracy in Myanmar

New Delhi: Describing the prevailing situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine state as “very delicate”, India on Friday called for a return of “inclusive federal democracy” to that country through dialogue and constructive engagement among the key stakeholders.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India wants peace and stability to return to Myanmar.

“We had issued an advisory for the Rakhine state where the situation is very delicate. The security situation has deteriorated.

We told all Indian nationals to evacuate and move away from there,” he said.

Jaiswal said India has already urged all its nationals not to travel to the Rakhine state in view of the prevailing security situation there.