India brings back terror suspect from Rwanda

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, India has managed to bring back Salman Rehman Khan, who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case, from Rwanda. The operation was coordinated between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol’s National Central Bureau (NCB) in Kigali.

Khan is allegedly linked with the internationally proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). He was wanted for criminal conspiracy, membership of a terrorist organisation, and promoting terrorist activities. Besides, he is also accused of aiding and assisting in the supply of arms and explosives for the furtherance of terrorist activities in Bengaluru.

On August 2, 2024, at the request of the NIA, Interpol issued a red notice for Khan. The CBI, the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, tracked him to Rwanda based on the intelligence inputs from the NCB Kigali. On Thursday, a security team from the NIA brought Khan back to India.

This is the latest in a series of recent successes in bringing fugitives back to India. Barkat Ali Khan, wanted for rioting and explosives offences in a case registered by the CBI, was brought back from Saudi Arabia on November 14, 2024. In a similar instance, Kerala Police managed to bring back Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal, accused of sexual offences against a minor, from Saudi Arabia on November 10, 2024, with the help of Interpol. Since 2021, CBI’s efforts through Interpol have facilitated the return of 100 wanted fugitives, including 26 this year alone.