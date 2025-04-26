India briefs foreign envoys for 2nd consecutive day

New Delhi: India on Friday briefed New Delhi-based envoys of around 45 nations on the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and its link to cross-border terrorism, people familiar with the matter said.

New Delhi apprised the envoys about various aspects of Tuesday’s terror attack that killed 26 innocent people and India’s firm policy of “zero tolerance” against terrorism, they said.

The envoys were briefed in two batches by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Diplomats from Latin America, Africa and West Asia attended the briefings, the people cited above said.

On Thursday, India briefed senior diplomats of most of the G20 countries and several of its close strategic partners on the terror attack.

While Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held the briefing on Thursday, MEA’s Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal and Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary in the Overseas Indian Affairs division held the interactions on Friday.

In a related development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate meetings with Israeli envoy Reuven Azar, Argentina’s ambassador Mariano Caucino, Egypt’s Kamel Zayed and Nepalese envoy Shankar P Sharma.

“Appreciated Israel’s steadfast support in combating cross-border terrorism,” the minister said in a social media post.

Following his meeting with Sharma, Jaishankar said he conveyed condolences to the ambassador on the death of a Nepali national in the Pahalgam terror attack.

India on Wednesday announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post in view of cross-border links to the terror attack.