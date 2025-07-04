INDIA bloc’s defeat certain in Bihar: Chirag

Patna: Union minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday asserted that the Opposition INDIA bloc has begun “looking for excuses” for its “certain defeat” in the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president made the remark when reporters sought his response to the RJD, Congress and Left combine protesting against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, ordered by the Election Commission.

“The INDI alliance knows that it cannot stand up to the NDA in Bihar where we are a winning combination. So it has begun to search for excuses, well in advance, for the defeat it is certain to face in November,” Paswan said.