INDIA bloc’s 7 among 12 sitting MLAs to contest LS polls from Jharkhand

Ranchi: Intriguing dynamics in Jharkhand’s political landscape has come to the fore in the wake of the candidate lists that have been finalised by the state’s ruling INDIA bloc and its prime opposition, the BJP.

While the INDIA alliance has opted for continuity by nominating seven sitting legislators, the BJP has chosen three MLAs as candidates across the state’s 14 Lok Sabha constituencies.

These decisions underscore a combination of factors, including trust in incumbent representatives and a perceived shortage of viable contenders.

Interestingly, two sitting legislators from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have decided to contest independently, reflecting potential internal discord within the party.