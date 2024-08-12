INDIA bloc will persist in its fight against injustice: Rahul greets Yechury on birthday

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on his birthday, and said the INDIA bloc will persist in its fight against injustice and inequality.

Yechury, who has been CPI(M)'s general secretary since 2015, turned 72 on Monday.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Sitaram Yechury ji. May this year bring you good health and happiness."

"Together, INDIA will persist in our fight against injustice and inequality, striving for a more inclusive and equitable development of our nation," the former Congress chief said.