INDIA bloc wants to rob reservation of SCs, STs, OBCs to appease Muslims: Nadda

Kushinagar/ Ballia: Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday alleged that the “ghamandia” (arrogant) alliance is against the Dalits, tribals and backwards because it wants to rob the reservation of these sections and appease Muslims.

The BJP chief also alleged that the “arrogant alliance” is “anti-Sanatan” and “anti-national”.

Nadda was addressing an election rally organised in Kushinagar in support of the local BJP candidate and sitting MP Vijay Dubey.

Later, he also addressed a rally in Ballia.

In Kushinagar, Nadda appealed to the people to vote in favour of the BJP and claimed that if Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time, India will become the third largest economy.

Taking a jibe at the INDIA bloc, Nadda alleged that the INDIA bloc is against the SCs, STs, OBCs and extremely backward classes because they want to appease Muslims by robbing the reservation of these sections of the society.

“This alliance wants to rob the reservation of Dalits, Advasis and backward communities for Muslim appeasement,” he said.

Praising the work of Prime Minister Modi, Nadda said, “Today, despite being hit by COVID and the war in Ukraine, India has jumped from the 11th position to become the fifth largest economy in the world under the leadership of Narendra Modi. If Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for the third time, India will become the third largest economy of the world.”