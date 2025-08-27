INDIA Bloc VP candidate Sudarshan Reddy banks on wider support

Lucknow: INDIA Bloc’s Vice Presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy on Tuesday expressed confidence that he was receiving support from political parties beyond Uttar Pradesh and stressed that the contest was about conscience, not numbers.

Addressing a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav at the SP office in Lucknow, Reddy said, “All MPs of the Samajwadi Party have extended their support to me. Our effort will be to gain the backing of most MPs from other states as well.”

The former Supreme Court judge recalled his political learnings from socialist leaders but admitted with candour that Hindi speeches remained a challenge. “I learned a lot from Lohia and Netaji, but I could never learn to speak in Hindi fluently — I try a little,” Reddy remarked.

He underlined that the Vice President’s office was not a political one but a constitutional responsibility.

“The Opposition has shown faith in me by making me their candidate, for which I am grateful. I know that even those outside the INDIA Bloc are coming forward. I met Arvind Kejriwal yesterday and MK Stalin in Chennai the day before. But it would not have been possible without Akhilesh Yadav’s support,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav, extending full backing to Reddy, said the election was being held in extraordinary political circumstances.

“We are fighting a battle for justice — and who better than a judge to represent that cause. On questions of justice, rights and ideology, there could not have been a more suitable candidate,” Yadav said, adding, “I am confident MPs will listen to their conscience and vote. It is not about winning or losing — it is about doing the right thing.”

Earlier, Yadav had accused the ruling BJP of promoting people of a particular ideology to high constitutional positions.

“It is our responsibility to adopt an inclusive ideology. That is why the INDIA Bloc has chosen B. Sudarshan Reddy as its candidate. We appeal to all MPs to vote according to their conscience,” he said.