INDIA bloc to turn up the heat on SIR with ‘ECI gherao’ next week

New Delhi: In the wake of continued outrage against controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the INDIA alliance will step up its agitation within and outside the Parliament. The Opposition is planning to organise a mass protest in front of the Election Commission headquarters within the next week - on August 8 - in protest against what it claims as an effort to manipulate the electoral process.

Day before the protest on Thursday, a dinner meeting is planned for INDIA bloc leaders. At the same time, the opposition coalition is pressurising the government within the Parliament to immediately discuss the issue of SIR. TMC general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee is also expected to join the protest, along with Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien.

Earlier on Friday, INDIA bloc MPs conducted a collective protest near the Makar Dwar- Parliament gate, shouting slogans like “Stop Voter Theft”, in Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil script. The alliance now refers to the SIR as equal to “voter theft”.

Within the Lower House, the opposition members invaded the Well of the House, causing disruptions. Consequently, the House was first adjourned until 2 pm and then for the day. In Rajya Sabha, following two consecutive days of interventions by experienced leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Derek O’Brien, and Tiruchi Siva, it was RJD MP Manoj Jha who officially

called for a debate on the matter. The coalition has now decided to get one of its Maharashtra-based MPs to make the same demand on Monday, thereby ensuring continuity of pressure.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc met on Friday morning and at noon as well to strategise, after which the protests resumed. The opposition is said to be adamant on its resolve to paralyse Parliament proceedings until the government agrees to a debate on the issue.

Conversely, in a major step, INDIA bloc leaders today gave a joint memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling for a discussion on SIR. The memorandum was placed by Gaurav Gogoi(Congress), Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar (TMC), Supriya Sule (NCP), and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena - Uddhav faction).

The letter remembered promises given during the July 20 all-party meeting when the government was said to have agreed to talks on all issues of importance, including this one. Yet, almost two weeks later, no date has been fixed, the opposition noted..”