INDIA bloc respects all beliefs, confident of defeating BJP: Kharge

Chandigarh: Referring to the Prime Minister as “Khoda pahar nikla chuha” while responding to a query, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence today that the INDIA bloc will win the elections. Kharge was addressing a press conference in Chandigarh alongside former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda after addressing an election rally in Jagadhri, Haryana.



In response to a question regarding the Ram Temple, Kharge stated said, “like adivasis who worship nature, everyone has their own beliefs, and we respect everyone’s faith.” When asked about Modi’s remark regarding five prime ministers, Kharge responded that the UPA government had completed two successful terms under the leadership of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, despite similar remarks being made at that time.

Modi, while addressing an election rally in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, on May 16, had said that the INDIA bloc would have five prime ministers in five years. Highlighting the BJP’s performance over the last ten years, Kharge stated that the party has accomplished nothing significant during this period. When questioned about the lack of a prime ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc, Kharge clarified that alliance partners would sit together after the elections, if victorious, to decide on the matter. Kharge reiterated his confidence that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in the elections by a significant margin.