‘INDIA bloc mandate will bring Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee’

New Delhi: As the Siddaramaiah-led government completed one year in office, the Congress on Monday said it has successfully implemented all guarantees made to the people of the state and when the INDIA bloc inevitably gets the clear on June 4, the party will deliver by implementing ‘Paanch Nyaya Pachees Guarantee’.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said when the Congress makes guarantees to India’s voters, it delivers.

“It has now been one year of our government in Karnataka, where we have successfully implemented all guarantees made to the people. When the Congress and INDIA Janbandhan inevitably get the clear and convincing mandate of the people on June 4th, we will deliver again, by implementing our ‘Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee’.

Ramesh also gave a summary of the Karnataka government’s guarantees which have been implemented such as ‘Gruhalakshmi’ under which every month, 1.21 crore women heads of the family receive 2,000 directly in their accounts from the government, combating inflation and inequality.

“With a monthly allocation of Rs 2,430 crore, close to Rs 23,365 crore has been spent till date for Gruhalakshmi!” he said

Ramesh said that under the ‘shakti scheme’, 60 lakh women in the state+ travel for free in buses daily, accounting for 210 crore free rides and costing approximately 5,096 crore.

Under the ‘Annabhagya’, he said that in order to end hunger in Karnataka, the government transfers 5 kg free rice grain to 1.38 crore families and 4.08 crore beneficiaries. MPOST