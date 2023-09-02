INDIA bloc makes additional appointments in newly-formed panels

New Delhi: Opposition bloc INDIA on Saturday made some additional appointments in some of the committees set up at its Mumbai meeting to get battle-ready for the Lok Sabha polls.

The bloc had formed a 14-member coordination-cum-election strategy committee comprising members of various parties.

The opposition alliance had also announced a campaign committee with Congress’ Gurdeep Singh Sappal, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha, Anil Desai (Shiv Sena), Sanjay Yadav (RJD), PC Chako (NCP), Champai Soren (JMM), Kiranmoy Nanda (Samajwadi Party), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Arun Kumar (CPI-M), Binoy Vishwam (CPI), Hasnain Masoodi (NC), Shahid Siddiqui (RLD), NK Premachandran (RSP), G Devarajan (AIFB), Ravi Rai (CPI-ML), Thirumavalan (VCK), KM Kadar Moidin (IUML) and Jose K Mani (KC-M) as its members.

The TMC was to give a name for the committee later.

In a statement released on Saturday, the names of Tiruchi Siva of the DMK and Mehboob Beg of the PDP were added to the campaign committee.

While the names of Congress’ Pawan Khera and DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi were added to the working group for media, DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran and RLD’s Rohit Jakhad find a place in the bloc’s working group for social media.

A Raja of the DMK has been added to the working group for research.

On Friday, it was announced that the working group for social media would have Supriya Srinate (Congress), Sumit Sharma (RJD), Ashish Yadav and Rajeev Nigam (SP), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Avindani (JMM), Iltija Mehbooba (PDP), Pranjal (CPI-M), Bhalchandran Kango (CPI), Ifra Ja (NC) and V Arun Kumar (CPI-ML) as its members.

The TMC is yet to give a name of a leader to be included in the panel.

The working group for media includes Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Manoj Jha of the RJD, Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena), Jitendra Ahwad (NCP), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Rajiv Ranjan (JD-U), Pranjal (CPI-M) and Ashish Yadav (SP).