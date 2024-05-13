INDIA bloc leaders scared of Pak’s nuclear power, says Modi

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the Opposition INDIA bloc, calling its leaders “cowards” who were “scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power”. Addressing three back-to-back rallies in Bihar’s Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Saran Lok Sabha constituencies, Modi made an apparent reference to a recent statement of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, without mentioning him by name.



“The INDIA bloc seems to have leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares of its nuclear power,” he said. The remarks come in the backdrop of comments by Abdullah about Pakistan having atom bombs and not wearing bangles. “If Pakistan does not wear bangles, we will make the country wear them. I knew they did not have foodgrains. Now, I come to know they do not even have adequate supply of bangles,” the PM said.

“But, we must look carefully at the Opposition which seems to be full of cowards and timid people, who give a clean chit to Pakistan on terrorism, raise doubts on surgical strikes… their Left allies even want our nuclear arsenal to be dismantled,” he said. Modi maintained that the INDIA bloc had worked out a formula, which would allow five of its leaders, if the coalition came to power, to enjoy a year of premiership each. “Just imagine what type of a mess we would get to see if the bloc’s plan to have a different PM, every year, for five years, succeeds. However, they are a motley group that is bound to fail,” he said. “The current elections are for having a government that will give a further boost to the standing and clout enjoyed by the country,” the PM said. Modi also said the money recovered in raids against politicians “belonged to the country’s poor”.

“I will tell you why they are crying hoarse against the actions of agencies like the ED. During the previous Congress regime, the ED seized only Rs 35 lakh, which could be contained in a school bag. Ever since we took over, the agency has recovered Rs 2,200 crore, which would require 70 small trucks to be carried,” said Modi. The prime minister said he is unlike his opponents, who were concerned about promoting their offsprings. “The common people are

my waaris,” he said.