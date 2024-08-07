INDIA bloc leaders likely to hold meeting in Delhi this week

New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA bloc are likely to hold a meeting in the national capital this week, sources said on Tuesday.



It would be the second major meeting of the opposition bloc since the results of the Lok Sabha polls were announced on June 4. The last meeting of the INDIA bloc was held on June 5.

The TMC will be present in the upcoming meet, a source said. While the date for the meeting is not finalised yet, several top opposition leaders are already in Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray also arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, and is expected to meet key opposition leaders. Maharashtra is going to the polls in a couple of months along with Haryana, and the Opposition is hopeful of snatching the two states from the BJP following its good show in the Lok Sabha elections in these states. The INDIA bloc, which has a strength of 234 MPs in the Lok Sabha against the 293 of the National Democratic Alliance, has been putting up a united front against the government in Parliament.

On Tuesday, INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest at the gate of the Parliament building demanding the government to withdraw 18 per cent GST on life and health insurance premiums. They had also staged a protest together on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha while holding copies of the Constitution. A united opposition had also forced an election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, with Congress’ K Suresh challenging Om Birla for the position. Birla was elected through voice vote, and the opposition did not press for voting.