INDIA bloc leaders from Manipur plan to stage protest in Delhi today

Imphal: The Congress on Sunday said that leaders of INDIA bloc parties from violence-hit Manipur would go ahead with their protest against the BJP-led NDA governments in the state and at the Centre at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on December 9.

State Congress chief spokesperson Hareshwar Goswami told reporters here that INDIA bloc leaders from Manipur would hold the demonstration on Monday in the national capital, irrespective of whether the permission for the proposed programme is granted or not.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra has been making all arrangements in Delhi for the protest since November 25, he said.

Several leaders and office bearers of the INDIA bloc, including five MLAs of Manipur Congress, are already in the national capital for the protest, Goswami said. Leaders of CPI(M), Trinamool Congress, AAP and NCP from Manipur would join the protest in the national capital, he said.

“We had planned for a protest on December 6 in Delhi but had to be postponed due to certain inconveniences. Now, whether we are given permission or not by the Centre, we will go ahead with the protest on Monday. It could be a sit-in or any other form of protest. We have taken our stand to stage the demonstration,” Goswami said here.

His comment comes after a delegation of leaders from 10 political parties, representing the INDIA bloc, held a press conference in New Delhi on December 6 and claimed that they were denied permission to hold a sit-in at

Jantar Mantar.