INDIA bloc leaders discuss SIR, ‘poll rigging’ charges at meet

New Delhi: INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday held a meeting at the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over dinner, and discussed the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and claims made by Gandhi against the Election Commission on “poll rigging”.

Around 50 leaders from 25 parties were present at the meeting where the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha also made a presentation on his “electoral fraud” charges against the EC.

At a press conference, Gandhi made explosive claims of a “huge criminal fraud” in polls through “collusion” between the BJP and the EC.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi called the meeting “positive”, and said the SIR issue and the revelations made by Gandhi remained the main issue. He added that it was not a “formal” meeting, and other issues were also discussed among leaders.

“The way opposition parties have been united in Parliament in national interest and have cornered the government, the same unity was visible in the meeting as well,” Gogoi said.

He said the presentation made by Gandhi was discussed in the meeting, and some of the evidences presented by him were also presented to the opposition leaders.

Asked if the upcoming vice-presidential poll was also discussed, he said, “The main intention was that all leaders should come together... This is not a formal meeting, different issues are likely to be taken up.”

CPI general secretary D Raja said the meeting was “very meaningful”.

“Today’s meeting was very meaningful, the issue was ongoing controversy, SIR, and how EC has been functioning, how wrong things are being done as far as enrolment of voters are concerned, their identities are concerned,” Raja said.

“Rahul Gandhi made a power point presentation, he gave several examples. He also said what is happening in Bihar today can happen anywhere in the country,” he said.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said they raised the issue of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, and also opposed a ban imposed on certain books in the state.

“I saw how votes are stolen... Our concern is statehood (for J&K), we raised that issue. The statehood that was promised has not been given,” he said.

"We also raised the ban on books in J&K. We regret that this is unconstitutional, it should not be done," Abdullah added.

Opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar, NC’s Abdullah, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, CPI(M)’s M A Baby, CPI’s Raja, CPI(ML)’s

Dipankar Bhattacharya and MNM chief Kamal Haasan were among those present at the dinner.