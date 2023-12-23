‘INDIA bloc is set of leaders facing corruption charges’

BENGALURU: Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday dubbed the Opposition INDIA bloc as a set of leaders facing corruption charges with no common ideology or a political programme.



Thakur also said the Opposition coalition disrupted the Winter session of Parliament that concluded on Thursday out of frustration of their defeat in the recently held Assembly elections. His remarks came a day after the INDIA alliance held nationwide demonstrations against the suspension of 146 MPs during the Winter session for unruly behaviour in demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach on December 13.

““They do not have a common ideology, they do not have a common minimum programme or a common candidate. There is no INDIA Alliance,” Thakur said.

On the suspension of Opposition MPs from Parliament, the minister said they were suspended for the activities which were “barred by the Speaker”. Thakur said all political parties had agreed that they would not bring placards inside the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers in the new Parliament building.