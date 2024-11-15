INDIA bloc is always determined to protect culture, rights of people of Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi greeted people of Jharkhand on the state's foundation day on Friday and said the INDIA bloc is always determined to protect their culture and rights. "Hearty greetings to all the people of Jharkhand on the foundation day of Jharkhand, which has abundant natural, cultural and mineral wealth," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X. INDIA bloc is always determined to protect the culture and rights of the people of Jharkhand, the former Congress chief said. "Respectful tributes to the tribal great hero, Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji on his birth anniversary. His struggle for tribal identity and his sacrifice to protect water, forest and land will always inspire us," Gandhi said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended wishes to the people and hoped for a future that is pleasant, prosperous and happy for them. Kharge also hailed tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. "On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Dharti Aaba, Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji, I bow down to him, who rebelled against the British rule to protect water, forest, land and tribal civilization and culture. He is and will remain the source of inspiration for crores of Indians," Kharge said in a post on X. "Heartiest congratulations to all the brothers and sisters of Jharkhand, a state full of natural resources, on Jharkhand Foundation Day. We wish that tomorrow will be pleasant, prosperous and happy for all of you," he said. The state of Jharkhand officially came into being on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. The two leaders also wished people on Guru Nanak Jayanti.