INDIA bloc flags ‘denial of speaking opportunity’ to LoP

New Delhi: A delegation of Opposition parties met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday to flag the “denial of opportunity” to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House, as well as the “politicisation” of his asking the Congress leader to follow the rules of procedure.

Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said an INDIA bloc delegation comprising the Congress, the SP, the TMC, the DMK, the Kerala Congress, the RJD, the IUML, the RLP and the MDMK, met the Speaker during Zero Hour.

“We have given a letter, which was signed by many parties including the RSP and Shiv Sena (UBT). We conveyed our collective concern and collective disappointment before the Speaker on how the ruling side is violating the traditions, rules and culture of the House,” Gogoi told reporters after the meeting.

He said the main matter was the context and issue over which the Speaker made a statement on the LoP on Wednesday.

“He made a reference to Rule 349 and said members and the LoP must follow this. What specific incident he was referring to was not clear. There was politicisation and propaganda over the Speaker’s remarks. We apprised the Speaker of how his remarks had been politicised outside,” Gogoi said.

“When the LoP stood up, the House was adjourned. He was not allowed to speak despite his name being taken in the House. The whole country saw it. LoP is a Constitutional post, remarks were made about him but he was not allowed to speak. There was no clarity on what incident the Speaker was referring to but the BJP IT cell was politicising the issue,” he said, terming the incident saddening.

Sources said Gogoi, DMK’s A Raja, SP’s Dharmendra Yadav, TMC’s Kaylan Banerjee, and NCP (SP) Supriya Sule were among the MPs who met the Speaker.

“By convention, whenever the LoP stands up, they are usually allowed to speak. This has been documented in Shakdher and Kaul’s parliamentary practices. However, the present government repeatedly denies the LoP an opportunity to speak, even when formally requested,” sources quoted Opposition leaders as saying in the letter.

This is a departure from past practices, when even in confrontational situations, the LoP was heard, they said.

The opposition parties also raised the issue of “non-appointment” of Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha

Citing Article 93 of the Constitution, which mandates the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha, the opposition leaders pointed out in their letter to Birla that the Deputy Speaker post has been vacant since 2019, which is unprecedented.

The Deputy Speaker plays a crucial role in maintaining the neutrality and functioning of the House, yet the government has failed to conduct the election, they said.

The Opposition leaders also said that while the business advisory committee decisions have traditionally not been binding, the government unilaterally introduces business in the House without prior consultation or information.