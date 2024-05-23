INDIA bloc doesn’t have any leader who can become PM: Amit Shah

Ghatal/Purulia: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the “corrupt INDI alliance,” stating that the opposition bloc lacks any leader capable of becoming prime minister.



Addressing back-to-back rallies at Ghatal and Purulia, Amit Shah criticised the INDIA bloc leaders, stating they only aim to advance their dynasties and “neither have any leaders to lead the country nor any intention for the development of the nation.”

Shah, while referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir said “PoK is part of India and we will take it”.

“It is a foregone conclusion that the BJP will form the next government. But who is the Prime Ministerial candidate of this INDI alliance? The alliance doesn’t have any leaders. It wants five PMs in five years. They want a rotational PM system,” he said.

“But can these rotational PMs give a befitting reply to Pakistan and end terrorism? During Congress’ rule, we have seen how terror acts were a regular affair. We have also seen how Narendra Modi has ended terrorism in Kashmir,” he said.

Dubbing the opposition bloc as “Ghamandiya Gathbandhan (arrogant alliance)”, Shah said, “the bloc is only interested in promoting their own family members.”

The BJP leader said the ongoing parliamentary elections are about choosing between “leaders of dynastic politics and honest leader Narendra Modi” who considers the country as his family.

“Sharad Pawar wants his daughter to be the chief minister. Mamata Banerjee wants her nephew to succeed her as chief minister. Stalin (Tamil Nadu CM) wants to see his son succeed him. Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul Baba to become the Prime Minister. On the other side, there is Narendra Modi who considers the entire country as his family,” he said.

Hitting out at Congress leaders for not supporting the demand of taking over PoK, Shah said, “Congress leaders say it should not be done as they have an atom bomb. But let me say this, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India, was part of India, and we will take it.”

“Congress expects us to respect Pakistan because it is a nuclear state, and doesn’t want us to fight for PoK. Let these Congress know that this is Narendra Modi’s government! We are not afraid. We will reclaim our rights in PoK,” he said.

Shah slammed the INDIA bloc over the issue of reservation and said they want to give reservations based on religion.