INDIA Bloc, BJP MLAs hold meetings, discuss strategies for Assembly session

Ranchi:Members of the ruling INDIA bloc legislature party in Jharkhand held a meeting on Sunday to discuss strategies for the first session of the newly constituted Assembly.

The session will begin on Monday and conclude on December 12. The BJP also held its legislature party meeting under the leadership of its state chief Babulal Marandi.

During the INDIA Bloc meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, all members were asked to be prepared for “logical replies to the questions of the opposition”, an INDIA Bloc leader said.

The four-day session will commence with the oath-taking ceremony of MLAs of the 81-member House. Election of the Speaker, governor’s address, presentation of the second supplementary Budget and debate on the governor’s speech are also scheduled during the session, an Assembly official said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said that various issues were discussed during the meeting, including the oath-taking of MLAs, the Speaker’s election, and the debate on the governor’s speech.

“A detailed discussion was held about oath-taking procedures, especially for new members. Being a parliamentary affairs minister, I have told the members to be prepared for the debates on the governor’s speech and the supplementary Budget,” Kishore told reporters after the meeting.