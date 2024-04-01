India bids adieu to Subedar Thanseia, a distinguished World War II veteran

New Delhi: India bid adieu to Subedar Thanseia, a distinguished World War II veteran of the Indian Army’s Assam Regiment, who passed away at the age of 102 on Sunday, following a brief illness.



Hailing from the state of Mizoram, Subedar Thanseia’s remarkable life was defined by his exceptional bravery at the Battle of Kohima, a pivotal moment in World War II, and his significant contributions to the establishment of the 1st Assam Regiment during their critical deployment at Jessami.

Throughout his military career, Subedar Thanseia displayed unwavering dedication to his nation, going above and beyond the call of duty. His actions at Kohima played a crucial role in securing a pivotal victory for the Allied forces, turning the tide of the conflict in the East. Even after retiring from active service, Subedar Thanseia continued to inspire others through his involvement in veteran affairs and educational initiatives, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to his community and country.

The tribute to Subedar Thanseia drew an overwhelming turnout from military and civilian communities, with comrades from the Assam Regiment joining to honour his memory. His legacy will forever remain deeply ingrained in the history of the Indian Army, the Assam Regiment, and the people of the North East, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers in the pursuit of peace and freedom.

While mourning his loss, the Northeast of India celebrates Subedar Thanseia’s extraordinary life and service, recognizing his contributions to the nation and his role in shaping the outcome of the Second World War. His story is a beacon of bravery, leadership, and unwavering commitment to duty, inspiring present and future generations alike. In remembrance of Subedar Thanseia, we are reminded of the courage and determination exhibited by those who have served before us, with their stories continuing to shape the foundation of our present and future. His memory will endure as a guiding light, embodying the spirit of service and sacrifice that epitomizes the best

of humanity.