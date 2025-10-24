India, Bhutan hold two-day meeting on border security

THIMPHU: The 14th India–Bhutan Meeting on Border Management and Security took place in Thimphu, Bhutan, during October 16–17, 2025, to enhance bilateral coordination and cooperation along the common border.

The Indian delegation was headed by Rajendra Kumar, Secretary, Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, whereas the Bhutanese side was represented by Sonam Wangyel, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Royal Government of Bhutan.

The Indian side had representatives of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Land Ports Authority of India, Department of Telecommunications, Narcotics Control Bureau, Survey of India, and Customs, as well as border state representatives of Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the two-day conference, both parties examined bilateral security cooperation and border management issues, such as mobile signal spillover, the roadmap for integrated check posts in the future, repairing boundary pillars, and facilitating cross-border movement. The talks also addressed capacity-building initiatives for Bhutan’s police personnel.

Both delegations stated they were pleased with the friendly and productive character of the negotiations and reaffirmed their determination to continue close collaboration towards a secure, peaceful, and prosperous border area.

Reaffirming the timeless friendship between India and Bhutan, the two sides reiterated their commitment to enhance cooperation in traditional and emerging fields. Based on geographic and cultural links and deep people-to-people connections, the India–Bhutan relationship remains a template for regional cooperation.

The last edition of the India–Bhutan Border Management and Security Meeting took place in 2019.