India-Bhutan Border coordination meeting focuses on flood control, cross-border issues

Jalpaiguri: The two-day long 26th India-Bhutan Border Coordination Meeting (IBCM) concluded with extensive discussions on flood control in Dooars, the setting up of automatic rain gauge stations, and the exchange of real-time weather and rainfall data.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India and Bhutan, strengthening cooperation on border security and addressing environmental and security issues.

Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar administrations, along with the irrigation department, proposed setting up automatic rain gauge stations in Bhutan’s hilly regions to monitor rivers flowing into the Dooars. Rivers like Pana and Basra in Alipurduar and Diana, Reti, and Sukriti in Jalpaiguri originate in Bhutan and significantly impact flooding.

Currently, rainfall data from Bhutan is delayed when received through the Central Water Commission and Meteorological Department. The proposed rain gauge stations would provide immediate access to real-time rainfall information, improving flood management; cloudbursts and landslides.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen noted, “Detailed discussions were held on flood control in Dooars, and the exchange of real-time weather and rainfall data from Bhutan.”

In addition to flood control, the meeting also addressed other pressing issues, including afforestation in Bhutanese hills, the impact of dolomite extraction, and law and order concerns at the border. A major point was the flow of water mixed with dolomite from Bhutan’s hills, which has been damaging soil in tea gardens and forests in the Dooars. Bhutan assured that dolomite extraction follows regulations and committed to addressing the problem.

Illegal cross border activities, including drug trafficking, smuggling of fuel, and wildlife body part trade across the border, were also discussed. Indian authorities urged Bhutan to take necessary measures to curb these activities.

Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath said, “The Bhutanese police have agreed to share information with us to prevent smuggling of narcotics and fuel. An agreement has been signed between the two countries on this matter.”

The Indian delegation was led by Jalpaiguri Divisional Commissioner Anup Kumar Agarwal, IG North Bengal Rajesh Kumar Yadav, and Additional Chief Conservator of Forest Rajesh Kumar, along with district magistrates and superintendents of police from Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar. The 22-member Bhutanese delegation was led by Director General Daso Pasong Dorji and security officer Karma Dorji.