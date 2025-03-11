India, Bharat or Hindustan, call it by whichever name you prefer: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Asserting that this country is known by its three names — Bharat, India and Hindustan — Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said citizens may call it by any name that resonates with them. Responding to a question on the comments made by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, who insisted at a function that if the country's name is Bharat, it should exclusively be called that, Abdullah said, "We call it Bharat. We call it India. We call it Hindustan. We have three names. Whichever name resonates with you, you can call it that.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, he said, "It is the 'Constitution of India' and the 'Reserve Bank of India'. Why is that? That question should be asked. If the country's name is Bharat, shouldn't it have been called only that?" Pointing out that both 'Bharat' and 'India' are written on the Prime Minister's plane, he added, "It is called the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army. But we also speak from the perspective of Bharat." Quoting the popular song 'Sare Jahan Se Achcha, Hindustan Hamara' (Our Hindustan is better than the whole world), the Chief Minister said, "We say this too, it is a different name. You can call the country by whichever name you prefer." On another question regarding a statement from the Muslim Personal Law Board, he said, "I cannot comment on it because I have not gone through it." On the disruptions in the Assembly, Abdullah said, "A committee has been formed under the chief secretary for regularisation of daily wagers' job. I have given them six months deadline to complete the exercise. Whatever our policy or plan, it will be presented in the next budget."

On opposition's swipes at his comment that the budget was a "love letter" to the people, he said, "They have to oppose everything, that is why their name is opposition. We have done the same when we were in the opposition. This Assembly, and Parliament, will continue like this." "This love letter (budget) was not just for the BJP. It was for all the voters of BJP, National Conference, Congress, PDP and People's Conference. It was for all the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I have no hesitation in owning this love letter. I will continue to write this love letter over the next five years," he added.