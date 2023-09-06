‘India-Bharat’ issue being raised to mislead people: Congress chief

:Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the alliance of like-minded opposition parties named INDIA has worried the BJP which is now trying to drop India and keep only Bharat as the country’s name.

‘The Constitution states India means Bharat. Do you have any objection to these two words? We are saying ‘Bharat Jodo’ but you are trying to bring something new...whenever we talk about something, they either try to defame it or mislead people,’ Kharge said addressing a farmers’ rally in Bhilwara in poll-bound Rajasthan.

The Congress president alleged that the central government has harassed and looted the poor. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi covered 4,500 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and spread the message of “Bharat Jodo” (unite India).

‘We say Bharat Jodo, they say Bharat Todo,’ he said, adding, ‘They are getting nervous over INDIA (alliance).’

Kharge said that the Narendra Modi government does not allow anyone to rise and takes pleasure in erasing what the Congress had done earlier.

‘Whatever things we did have been stopped. They neither have a plan nor the courage to work for the poor...They will not do anything and will just go on abusing the Congress,’ he said.