‘India becoming global hub for green hydrogen’

CHANDIGARH: Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that India has achieved a major milestone in its energy transition, with 50 per cent of its total power generation capacity now coming from clean and renewable sources. He said India is “rapidly emerging as a global hub for green hydrogen production” and has set an ambitious target of achieving 100 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

Khattar was addressing the G-20 Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, where he presented India’s energy revolution and green development model. Highlighting energy security as one of the biggest global challenges, he said: “To ensure economic stability, sustainable development, and equitable access to energy, G-20 countries must work together in a spirit of mutual cooperation and responsibility.”

The minister also invited global participants to attend “Bharat Urja Manthan – A Global Energy Conclave”, scheduled to be held in New Delhi in March 2026.

Sharing India’s achievements in clean energy, Khattar said the country has successfully achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending under its biofuel programme. “Today, India leads the Global Biofuels Alliance, which includes 32 countries and 14 international organisations. This collaboration will give a new direction to the future of green energy,” he said.

Khattar noted that India has established its own carbon credit market to attract international investment and drive sustainable development. Stressing that developing nations are the most affected by climate change, he urged fulfilment of commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate finance and technology transfer.

He also discussed Mission LiFE—Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global campaign promoting eco-friendly lifestyles—and reaffirmed India’s support for Africa Mission-300, which aims to provide electricity to 300 million Africans by 2030. Khattar called for global unity in building a resilient, sustainable, and equitable energy future.