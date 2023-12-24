India, B’desh officials stress on coordinated management to tackle trans-border crimes

Guwahati: Top officials of border security agencies of India and Bangladesh on Sunday stressed on coordinated management to check trans-border crimes.

They also emphasised on enhanced mutual trust between the border-guarding forces, an official statement said.

Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, along with his field commanders, interacted with Director General of Border Guard Bangaldesh (BGB) Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan at the international boundary in Assam’s Dhubri district. “Both the officers briefly discussed the issues related to border management,” the BSF release said.