‘India-Bangladesh ties independent of its relationship with third countries’

New Delhi: India’s relationship with Bangladesh is “independent of its relationship with third countries” and New Delhi continues to monitor developments having a bearing on its national interests, taking all necessary measures to safeguard them, the government told Parliament on Friday.



In a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh has been “conveyed to the interim government in all relevant engagements”.

In a response to another query, the government said it keeps a “constant watch on developments in the neighbourhood”, especially those having a bearing on India’s security and national interests.

“The government accords the highest priority to India’s relations with its neighbours, which are multifaceted and evolve in response to mutual interests, sensitivities and prevailing bilateral, regional and global circumstances,” Singh said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh are currently going through a “sensitive phase” and if Pakistan is “attempting to take advantage” of this situation, which could be detrimental to the country.

“India and Bangladesh, as neighbouring countries, share deep historical, geographical, cultural, linguistic and social linkages. Our bilateral relations are focused towards people-centric development. Several exchanges and meetings under institutional bilateral mechanisms have continued to take place between both the countries,” Singh said.