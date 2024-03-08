India bags Measles, Rubella Champion Award

New Delhi: India has received the Measles and Rubella Champion Award for efforts against the diseases. Presented by the Measles and Rubella Partnership at the American Red Cross HQ in Washington DC, it was received by Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan. The award acknowledges India’s tireless work in combating these infectious diseases, as stated by the Health Ministry.

“This accolade celebrates India’s unwavering commitment to public health and its outstanding leadership in curbing the spread of these infectious diseases among children,” the ministry said. India is commended for leading the measles and rubella elimination program, utilizing “measles as a tracer” to enhance routine immunization.