India, Australia edu ministers agree to increase research collaborations

GANDHINAGAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday met his Australian counterpart Jason Clare and both the countries agreed to increase research collaborations in priority areas including mines and minerals and critical minerals, Pradhan said.



The two countries agreed to have more research in areas of agriculture, mines and minerals, logistics, renewal

energy, water management, healthcare and artificial

intelligence, and increase student and faculty exchange programmes, dual degree, twin degree, and joint PhD,

he said.

The two ministers held discussions at the first Australia-India Education and Skill Council Meeting of the two countries organised in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

They also had a bilateral meeting before the event.

Pradhan said the meeting was successful and fruitful.

Agreements between the two countries in the field of collaborative research as well as increasing student and faculty exchange programmes, twin and dual degrees

and PhDs, “not only

complement each other’s economy and aspiration, but also fulfil global requirements as envisioned by our leader PM Modi, which was the

theme of the G20 (hosted by India),” he said.