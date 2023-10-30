India-Australia Economic Trade Summit to foster bilateral trade relations

NEW DELHI: Australia’s Opposition Leader and former Defence Minister, Peter Dutton is visiting India with 20 top Industrialists this week to participate in a 4-day Economic Trade Delegation Summit starting from November 1.



The purpose of the visit is to establish a Strategic Trade Alliance for mutual investments between India and Australia. Organised by the India-Australia Strategic Alliance led

by its Chairman, Dr Jagvinder Singh Virk to promote strategic trade between India and Australia, is being held on an invitation by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to Peter Dutton.

This landmark event, the Economic Trade Delegation Summit, is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Hotel Leela Palace from November 1 to November 4.

The primary focus of this trade delegation, led by Dr. Jagvinder Singh Virk and Peter Dutton, is to forge successful trade and business alliances following the Free Trade Agreement signed by the Indian and Australian Governments in year 2022.

The overarching theme of this year’s Economic Trade Delegation is “Driving Businesses to the Next Effective Levels” in an increasingly interconnected Global Economy often referred to as ‘The Global Village.’

The summit seeks to drive growth and productivity in various industries.