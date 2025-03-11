India assumes Chair of 68th UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

New Delhi: India presided over the 68th Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), which commenced in Vienna on Monday, marking a significant milestone in global efforts to combat drug-related challenges.

Ambassador Shambhu S. Kumaran, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, chaired the session, which will run until March 14. India’s leadership at the CND comes after two decades, underscoring its influence in multilateral policymaking, particularly in addressing the global drug problem.

The session witnessed participation from approximately 2,000 delegates representing over 150 countries, including high-level dignitaries such as the Vice-President of Bolivia, Foreign Ministers from Ecuador, Colombia, and Turkmenistan, and ministers from the Philippines, Italy, Uruguay, and Malta. India was represented by a 10-member inter-ministerial delegation comprising officials from the Department of Revenue, Narcotics Control Bureau, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Central Bureau of Narcotics, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). As Chair, India prioritised fostering international collaboration and promoting evidence-based strategies to address rising illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse. A key focus of India’s leadership has been bridging gaps between developed and developing nations in formulating comprehensive and inclusive drug policies.

A major agenda for India at the session ensured access to controlled substances for medical and scientific purposes, particularly for the Global South. In line with this objective, India’s Opium and Alkaloid Factories has been featured in a special exhibition during the session, showcasing the nation’s efforts in facilitating the responsible use of medicinal opiates. India will also host two side events during the session. The first, on March 11, will highlight the successes of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’, that has played a crucial role in addressing substance abuse. The second event, on March 12, will be held in collaboration with the UNODC and will focus on India’s innovative use of digital technologies in strengthening drug law enforcement, reinforcing its position as a leader in leveraging technology for governance.