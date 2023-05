New Delhi: Vinod K Jacob, a 2000-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was on Thursday appointed as India's next ambassador to Bahrain.

In another announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Acquino Vimal will be the next ambassador to the kingdom of Norway.

The MEA also said Bharath Kumar Kuthati, who is from the 2006 IFS batch, has been appointed as the next high commissioner to the Republic of Botswana.