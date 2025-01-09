India and USA united in fight against terrorism, claims US ambassador

Mumbai: US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday said India and America are united in the fight against terrorism, and expressed satisfaction over the “increased” intelligence sharing and cooperation between the two countries to bring perpetrators to justice.

The American dream and the Indian dream are flip sides of the same coin, he said, adding that the relationship between the two countries was “multiplicative” and that they have responsibility beyond their borders.

Addressing a gathering on ‘peace and the role of the US-India defence and security partnership’ here, Garcetti said many innocent lives were being snuffed out due to terrorism.

“Both the countries face the threat from terror organisations like Lashkar, Jaish, ISIS. These terror outfits operate across borders and we must meet this threat together. Our collaboration extends beyond fighting terrorism but we must also see how we can de-radicalise communities,” he said.

“We have to invest in opportunities in some of our poorest areas. We have to reach out to communities who feel they are on the brink and ensure those who threaten peace and stability face accountability. Peace is linked to prosperity,” he said.

India and the USA are united in the fight against terrorism. There is increased intelligence sharing and cooperation between the two countries to bring perpetrators to justice, he added.

Violence occurs if there is no prosperity and jobs, Garcetti said, stressing the need to build economic pathways.

History can be brought back to life again, like the Silk Route and the Spice Route, he said. “The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor will link nations in Saudi, Mediterranean and go all the way to Europe. The conflict in the Middle East has put a pause, but the planning continues. I would encourage the USA and India, our Gulf partners and others to see IMEC as one of the greatest things we can work on in our lifetime,’’ he said.

He described Mumbai as an “incredible industrial hub” that is rich with ideas and filled with people who are always looking at tomorrow differently

from today.