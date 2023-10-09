India and Tanzania elevate ties to strategic partnership

NEW DELHI: India and Tanzania on Monday announced elevating their ties to strategic partnership and agreed on a five-year roadmap to significantly expand defence cooperation following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.



The two sides inked six agreements providing for cooperation in the digital domain, culture, sports, maritime industries and white shipping information sharing.

In his media statement after the talks, Modi said both sides are also working on an agreement to increase trade in local currencies, describing India and Tanzania as important partners for trade and investment.

Today marks a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between India and Tanzania. Prime Minister Modi, in the presence of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, emphasised the historic nature of this day, symbolising the transformation of their age-old friendship into a strategic partnership.

One of the key areas of focus is defence collaboration. The leaders have laid out a comprehensive five-year roadmap that promises to infuse new dimensions into their cooperation. This roadmap encompasses military training, maritime affairs, and the defence industries, reflecting their commitment to bolstering security ties.

Highlighting a shared concern, both leaders expressed unanimity on the gravity of terrorism as the most pressing security threat to humanity.

To combat this menace effectively, they have pledged to enhance mutual cooperation in the realm of counter-terrorism.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi recognized Tanzania’s increasing importance as a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

This acknowledgment underscores the growing significance of Tanzania on the global stage and signals their commitment to working together in this critical geopolitical area. The strategic partnership between India and Tanzania holds the promise of deeper collaboration across multiple

domains, ultimately strengthening the bonds of friendship and security between the two nations. Earlier, in the day, the visiting leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.